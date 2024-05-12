AMERICAN LEAGUE BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .353; Peña, Houston, .340; Perez, Kansas City, .329; Altuve, Houston, .317; Soto, New York, .314; Witt,…

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Kwan, Cleveland, .353; Peña, Houston, .340; Perez, Kansas City, .329; Altuve, Houston, .317; Soto, New York, .314; Witt, Kansas City, .305; Rutschman, Baltimore, .304; Westburg, Baltimore, .304; Paredes, Tampa Bay, .300; Toro, Oakland, .299.

RUNS_Witt, Kansas City, 37; Semien, Texas, 32; Henderson, Baltimore, 30; Greene, Detroit, 29; Kwan, Cleveland, 28; K.Tucker, Houston, 28; Volpe, New York, 28; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 27; Soto, New York, 27; Altuve, Houston, 26.

RBI_Soto, New York, 34; Perez, Kansas City, 33; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 33; A.García, Texas, 31; Jeffers, Minnesota, 30; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 30; Semien, Texas, 29; K.Tucker, Houston, 28; Rooker, Oakland, 27; Westburg, Baltimore, 27; Judge, New York, 27; Henderson, Baltimore, 27.

HITS_Peña, Houston, 52; Altuve, Houston, 51; Semien, Texas, 51; Soto, New York, 50; Witt, Kansas City, 50; Rutschman, Baltimore, 49; Perez, Kansas City, 48; Kwan, Cleveland, 47; Ja.Duran, Boston, 43; Volpe, New York, 43.

DOUBLES_Torkelson, Detroit, 13; Jeffers, Minnesota, 12; Pasquantino, Kansas City, 12; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 11; Sheets, Chicago, 11; J.Smith, Texas, 11; Witt, Kansas City, 11; Bleday, Oakland, 10; Castro, Minnesota, 10; Judge, New York, 10; Santander, Baltimore, 10.

TRIPLES_Ja.Duran, Boston, 6; Witt, Kansas City, 5; Castro, Minnesota, 3; Henderson, Baltimore, 3; Kirilloff, Minnesota, 3; 16 tied at 2.

HOME RUNS_K.Tucker, Houston, 13; Henderson, Baltimore, 12; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 10; Trout, Los Angeles, 10; Raleigh, Seattle, 10; Judge, New York, 10; O’Neill, Boston, 9; Jeffers, Minnesota, 9; Langeliers, Oakland, 9; Greene, Detroit, 9; Soto, New York, 9; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 9.

STOLEN BASES_Caballero, Tampa Bay, 15; Witt, Kansas City, 15; D.Blanco, Kansas City, 10; Ja.Duran, Boston, 9; Garcia, Kansas City, 9; Rengifo, Los Angeles, 9; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 9; Volpe, New York, 8; Adell, Los Angeles, 7; Altuve, Houston, 7; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 7.

PITCHING_Lugo, Kansas City, 6-1; Skubal, Detroit, 5-0; R.Blanco, Houston, 4-0; Gil, New York, 4-1; Ober, Minnesota, 4-1; Schmidt, New York, 4-1; Irvin, Baltimore, 4-1; Paddack, Minnesota, 4-1; Rodriguez, Baltimore, 4-1; Bello, Boston, 4-1; Kimbrel, Baltimore, 4-1.

ERA_Lugo, Kansas City, 1.66; K.Crawford, Boston, 1.75; Skubal, Detroit, 2.02; R.Blanco, Houston, 2.23; Houck, Boston, 2.24; Gray, Texas, 2.37; Singer, Kansas City, 2.37; Gil, New York, 2.51; Olson, Detroit, 2.52; Eovaldi, Texas, 2.61.

STRIKEOUTS_Castillo, Seattle, 64; Crochet, Chicago, 64; Flaherty, Detroit, 63; Skubal, Detroit, 60; Ragans, Kansas City, 57; López, Minnesota, 55; Gilbert, Seattle, 54; Ryan, Minnesota, 53; Cortes, New York, 51; B.Miller, Seattle, 51.

