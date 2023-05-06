Mets bring 1-0 series advantage over Rockies into game 2

Colorado Rockies (12-21, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (17-16, second in the NL East) New York;…

Colorado Rockies (12-21, fifth in the NL West) vs. New York Mets (17-16, second in the NL East)

New York; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Austin Gomber (2-4, 7.57 ERA, 1.68 WHIP, 19 strikeouts); Mets: Tylor Megill (3-1, 4.11 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 23 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -230, Rockies +190; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets host the Colorado Rockies, leading the series 1-0.

New York has gone 7-6 at home and 17-16 overall. The Mets are 12-2 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Colorado is 12-21 overall and 5-12 in road games. The Rockies have a 9-3 record in games when they scored at least five runs.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso has three doubles and 11 home runs for the Mets. Brett Baty is 11-for-30 with three doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with six home runs while slugging .468. Elias Diaz is 12-for-33 with a double, a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 3-7, .223 batting average, 5.20 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

Rockies: 6-4, .273 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Mets: Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (left ankle), Carlos Carrasco: 15-Day IL (elbow), Tim Locastro: 10-Day IL (back spasms), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee), Elieser Hernandez: 15-Day IL (shoulder)

Rockies: Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), German Marquez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.