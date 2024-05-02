All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|New York
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Boston
|18
|13
|.581
|1½
|Toronto
|15
|17
|.469
|5
|Tampa Bay
|14
|18
|.438
|6
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|20
|10
|.667
|—
|Kansas City
|19
|13
|.594
|2
|Detroit
|18
|13
|.581
|2½
|Minnesota
|17
|13
|.567
|3
|Chicago
|6
|25
|.194
|14½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|17
|14
|.548
|—
|Texas
|16
|15
|.516
|1
|Oakland
|15
|17
|.469
|2½
|Los Angeles
|11
|20
|.355
|6
|Houston
|10
|20
|.333
|6½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|20
|9
|.690
|—
|Philadelphia
|21
|11
|.656
|½
|New York
|15
|15
|.500
|5½
|Washington
|15
|15
|.500
|5½
|Miami
|8
|24
|.250
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|19
|11
|.633
|—
|Chicago
|19
|12
|.613
|½
|Cincinnati
|16
|15
|.516
|3½
|St. Louis
|14
|17
|.452
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|14
|18
|.438
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|20
|13
|.606
|—
|San Diego
|16
|18
|.471
|4½
|San Francisco
|14
|17
|.452
|5
|Arizona
|14
|18
|.438
|5½
|Colorado
|7
|23
|.233
|11½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Detroit 1, 1st game
Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2
Kansas City 4, Toronto 1
Detroit 11, St. Louis 6, 2nd game
Boston 4, San Francisco 0
Texas 7, Washington 1
Milwaukee 8, Tampa Bay 2
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings
Seattle 3, Atlanta 2
Oakland 5, Pittsburgh 2
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 5
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 4, St. Louis 1
Milwaukee 7, Tampa Bay 1
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Kansas City 6, Toronto 1
Oakland 4, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 5, Seattle 2
Philadelphia 2, L.A. Angels 1
N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0
Boston 6, San Francisco 2
Washington 1, Texas 0
Cleveland 3, Houston 2, 10 innings
Thursday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 2-1) at Boston (Winckowski 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Parker 2-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-2), 2:35 p.m.
Cleveland (Allen 3-1) at Houston (Arrighetti 0-3), 8:10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Tuesday’s Games
St. Louis 2, Detroit 1, 1st game
Miami 7, Colorado 6, 10 innings
Detroit 11, St. Louis 6, 2nd game
N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 2
Boston 4, San Francisco 0
Texas 7, Washington 1
Milwaukee 8, Tampa Bay 2
Seattle 3, Atlanta 2
Oakland 5, Pittsburgh 2
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4
Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 5
Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings
Wednesday’s Games
Detroit 4, St. Louis 1
Milwaukee 7, Tampa Bay 1
Oakland 4, Pittsburgh 0
Atlanta 5, Seattle 2
San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2
Philadelphia 2, L.A. Angels 1
Miami 4, Colorado 1
Boston 6, San Francisco 2
Chicago Cubs 1, N.Y. Mets 0
Washington 1, Texas 0
L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 0
Thursday’s Games
Colorado (Lambert 2-1) at Miami (Cabrera 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-3), 1:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Harrison 2-1) at Boston (Winckowski 1-1), 1:35 p.m.
Washington (Parker 2-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-2), 2:35 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.
Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Toronto at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.
Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.