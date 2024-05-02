All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 19 11 .633 — New York 20 12 .625 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 19 11 .633 — New York 20 12 .625 — Boston 18 13 .581 1½ Toronto 15 17 .469 5 Tampa Bay 14 18 .438 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 20 10 .667 — Kansas City 19 13 .594 2 Detroit 18 13 .581 2½ Minnesota 17 13 .567 3 Chicago 6 25 .194 14½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 17 14 .548 — Texas 16 15 .516 1 Oakland 15 17 .469 2½ Los Angeles 11 20 .355 6 Houston 10 20 .333 6½

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 20 9 .690 — Philadelphia 21 11 .656 ½ New York 15 15 .500 5½ Washington 15 15 .500 5½ Miami 8 24 .250 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 19 11 .633 — Chicago 19 12 .613 ½ Cincinnati 16 15 .516 3½ St. Louis 14 17 .452 5½ Pittsburgh 14 18 .438 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 20 13 .606 — San Diego 16 18 .471 4½ San Francisco 14 17 .452 5 Arizona 14 18 .438 5½ Colorado 7 23 .233 11½

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Detroit 1, 1st game

Baltimore 4, N.Y. Yankees 2

Kansas City 4, Toronto 1

Detroit 11, St. Louis 6, 2nd game

Boston 4, San Francisco 0

Texas 7, Washington 1

Milwaukee 8, Tampa Bay 2

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 10, Cleveland 9, 10 innings

Seattle 3, Atlanta 2

Oakland 5, Pittsburgh 2

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 5

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 7, Tampa Bay 1

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Kansas City 6, Toronto 1

Oakland 4, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 5, Seattle 2

Philadelphia 2, L.A. Angels 1

N.Y. Yankees 2, Baltimore 0

Boston 6, San Francisco 2

Washington 1, Texas 0

Cleveland 3, Houston 2, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 2-1) at Baltimore (TBD), 1:05 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 2-1) at Boston (Winckowski 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Parker 2-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-2), 2:35 p.m.

Cleveland (Allen 3-1) at Houston (Arrighetti 0-3), 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Detroit at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Texas at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Boston at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Tuesday’s Games

St. Louis 2, Detroit 1, 1st game

Miami 7, Colorado 6, 10 innings

Detroit 11, St. Louis 6, 2nd game

N.Y. Mets 4, Chicago Cubs 2

Boston 4, San Francisco 0

Texas 7, Washington 1

Milwaukee 8, Tampa Bay 2

Seattle 3, Atlanta 2

Oakland 5, Pittsburgh 2

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 4

Philadelphia 7, L.A. Angels 5

Arizona 4, L.A. Dodgers 3, 10 innings

Wednesday’s Games

Detroit 4, St. Louis 1

Milwaukee 7, Tampa Bay 1

Oakland 4, Pittsburgh 0

Atlanta 5, Seattle 2

San Diego 6, Cincinnati 2

Philadelphia 2, L.A. Angels 1

Miami 4, Colorado 1

Boston 6, San Francisco 2

Chicago Cubs 1, N.Y. Mets 0

Washington 1, Texas 0

L.A. Dodgers 8, Arizona 0

Thursday’s Games

Colorado (Lambert 2-1) at Miami (Cabrera 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 0-1) at N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-3), 1:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Harrison 2-1) at Boston (Winckowski 1-1), 1:35 p.m.

Washington (Parker 2-0) at Texas (Eovaldi 1-2), 2:35 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Cincinnati, 6:10 p.m.

Colorado at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Toronto at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at St. Louis, 8:15 p.m.

Miami at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

