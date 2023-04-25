2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Tottenham players offer to refund their fans after 6-1 loss

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 11:01 AM

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham’s players are offering to refund fans who travelled to watch the team get thrashed 6-1 by Newcastle in the Premier League.

The squad made the gesture on Tuesday, two days after the team conceded five goals in the opening 21 minutes at St. James’ Park. The result ended up costing Cristian Stellini his job as interim manager, with the Italian’s departure announced on Monday.

The players said they wanted to reimburse the cost of the travelling fans’ match tickets.

“We know this does not change what happened on Sunday,” a Tottenham statement read, “and we will give everything to put things right, starting against Manchester United on Thursday evening when, again, your support will mean everything to us.

“Together — and only together — can we move things forward.”

Tottenham said the refund process would be completed within 24 hours.

The players apologized for the performance.

“As a squad, we understand your frustration, your anger,” the said. “Sunday wasn’t good enough. We know words aren’t enough in situations like this but believe us, a defeat like this hurts.”

The loss left Tottenham in fifth place and unlikely to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Former player Ryan Mason will lead the team on a temporary basis, like he did in 2021 following Jose Mourinho’s departure.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy is seeking a fifth permanent manager in four years.

