Once a post-Masters vacation, Hilton Head now elevated event

PGA TOUR RBC HERITAGE Site: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina. Course: Harbour Town Golf Links. Yardage: 7,191. Par: 71. Prize…

PGA TOUR

RBC HERITAGE

Site: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

Course: Harbour Town Golf Links. Yardage: 7,191. Par: 71.

Prize money: $20 million. Winner’s share: $3.6 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Jordan Spieth.

FedEx Cup leader: Jon Rahm.

Last week: Jon Rahm won the Masters.

Notes: This is the eighth elevated event of the year, including the majors, that offers a $20 million purse. … Rory McIlroy and Jason Day have withdrawn. So has Will Zalatoris after having back surgery that ended his season. … Jon Rahm will try to join Bernhard Langer in 1985 as the only players to win a PGA Tour event a week after winning the Masters. … The field began at 147 players, up from 132 players a year ago, because of those required to play through the Player Impact Program. There will be no alternates unless the field goes below 132 players. … Jordan Spieth has not won since his playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay last year. … The field has seven of the top 10 in the world, the weakest among elevated events so far. … Ernie Els and Jim Furyk, both on the PGA Tour Champions, are playing on sponsor exemptions. … Davis Love III, a five-time winner of the tournament, is in the field as a lifetime PGA Tour member. This is the 20-year anniversary of his last win at Hilton Head.

Next week: Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

LOTTE CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Honolulu.

Course: Hoakalei GC. Yardage: 6,303. Par: 72.

Prize money: $2 million. Winner’s share: $300,000.

Television: Wednesday-Saturday, 7-11 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Hyo Joo Kim.

Race to CME Globe leader: Lydia Ko.

Last tournament: Ruoning Yin won the DIO Implant LA Open.

Notes: The field is missing the top six players from the women’s world ranking. Brooke Henderson at No. 7 leads the bottom of the top 10 who are in Hawaii. … The LPGA Tour’s first major has moved from California the last week in March to next week in Houston, which likely accounts for top players sitting out. … The tournament starts on Wednesday and ends on Saturday. … Lydia Ko, the No. 1 player in women’s golf, won two years ago in Hawaii to spark her rise in the ranking. … Brooke Henderson won back-to-back in 2018 and 2019. … Cristie Kerr is in the field because of career money. She won in Hawaii in 2017. … This is the second straight year the tournament is at Hoakalei, which was designed by Ernie Els. … The LPGA Tour has had five winners from five countries so far in 2023 — Henderson (Canada), Lilia Vu (U.S.), Jin Young Ko (South Korea), Celine Boutier (France) and Ruoning Yin (China).

Next week: The Chevron Championship.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

VERITEX BANK CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Arlington, Texas.

Course: Texas Rangers GC. Yardage: 7,010. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1 million. Winner’s share: $180,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Tyson Alexander.

Points leader: Ben Kohles.

Last tournament: Ben Kohles won the Astara Chile Classic

Next week: LECOM Suncoast Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

Last week: Jon Rahm won the Masters.

Next week: ISPS Handa Championship.

Race to Dubai leader: Rory McIlroy.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

LIV GOLF

Last tournament: Brooks Koepka won LIV Golf-Orlando.

Next week: LIV Golf-Adelaide.

Points leader: Charles Howell III.

Online: https://www.livgolf.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last tournament: David Toms won The Galleri Classic.

Next week: Invited Celebrity Classic.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: David Toms.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

___

OTHER TOURS

Asian Tour: International Series-Vietnam, KN Golf Links, Cam Ranh, Vietnam. Defending champion: New tournament. Online: https://asiantour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Kansai Open, Izumigaoka CC, Osaka, Japan. Defending champion: Kazuki Higa. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Sunshine Tour: Stella Artois Players Championship, Dainfern CC, Johannesburg, South Africa. Previous winner: Jaco Ahlers. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Japan LPGA: KKT Cup Vantelin Ladies Open, Kumamoto Kuko CC, Kumamoto, Japan. Defending champion: Nozomi Uetake. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: Mediheal-Hankookilbo Championship, Yeoju, South Korea. Defending champion: Ji Young Park. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.