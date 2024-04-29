Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 30

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, April 30
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ACCN — Charlotte at North Carolina
ESPN2 — West Virginia at Pittsburgh
SECN — Lindenwood at Missouri
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon
GOLF
5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs Sweden, Group B, Vantaa, Finland
11 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. U.S., Group A, Espoo, Finland
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Mets OR San Francisco at Boston
10 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR LA Dodgers at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Philadelphia at New York, Game 5
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Philadelphia at New York, Game 5 (BetCast)
8 p.m.
NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Cleveland, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 5
TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 5 (BetCast)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Boston, Game 5
7:30 p.m.
TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 5
9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Winnipeg, Game 5
10 p.m.
TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Nashville at Vancouver, Game 5
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:45 p.m.
FS2 — King Cup: Al-Hilal at Al-Ittihad, Semifinal
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Bayern Munich, Semifinal – Leg 1
9 p.m.
FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Club América at Pachuca, Semifinal – Leg 2
TENNIS
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals; Madrid-ATP Round of 16
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinal
_____
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.