Sports on TV for Tuesday, April 30

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, April 30

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — Charlotte at North Carolina

ESPN2 — West Virginia at Pittsburgh

SECN — Lindenwood at Missouri

9 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Oregon

GOLF

5 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, Fields Ranch at PGA Frisco, Frisco, Texas

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

8 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs Sweden, Group B, Vantaa, Finland

11 a.m.

NHLN — IIHF U-18 World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. U.S., Group A, Espoo, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Chicago Cubs at NY Mets OR San Francisco at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Seattle (9:40 p.m.) OR LA Dodgers at Arizona (9:40 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Philadelphia at New York, Game 5

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Philadelphia at New York, Game 5 (BetCast)

8 p.m.

NBATV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Orlando at Cleveland, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 5

TRUTV — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Indiana at Milwaukee, Game 5 (BetCast)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: Toronto at Boston, Game 5

7:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference First Round Playoff: NY Islanders at Carolina, Game 5

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Colorado at Winnipeg, Game 5

10 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference First Round Playoff: Nashville at Vancouver, Game 5

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:45 p.m.

FS2 — King Cup: Al-Hilal at Al-Ittihad, Semifinal

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Bayern Munich, Semifinal – Leg 1

9 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions Cup: Club América at Pachuca, Semifinal – Leg 2

TENNIS

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals; Madrid-ATP Round of 16

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinal

