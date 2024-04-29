Mother's Day: White House private gardens open for Mother's Day weekend | Mother's Day events in the area | Best advice from moms | Last-minute Mother's Day reservations
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Genoa beats Cagliari 3-0…

Genoa beats Cagliari 3-0 and confirms Serie A status

The Associated Press

April 29, 2024, 4:55 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Genoa guaranteed its Serie A status for another year by beating Cagliari 3-0 thanks to its Scandinavian contingent on Monday.

Genoa’s first home win since Feb. 24 ensured top-flight football at Stadio Luigi Ferraris next season.

Norwegian Morten Thorsby got the opener with a textbook header in the 16th minute and Dane Morten Frendrup doubled their lead 11 minutes later with a neat side-foot finish in a busy penalty area.

Icelandic striker Albert Gudmundsson got his 14th goal of the league in the second half.

Cagliari was languishing in 14th place, just three points above the relegation zone.

Only six points separate Cagliari and second-to-last Sassuolo. Bottom club Salernitana has been relegated and two other teams will join it. There are four games remaining.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Other Sports News | Soccer News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up