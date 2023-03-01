XFL Glance

All Times EST
North Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|DC
|2
|0
|1.000
|40
|24
|St. Louis
|2
|0
|1.000
|38
|33
|Seattle
|0
|2
|.000
|36
|42
|Vegas
|0
|2
|.000
|26
|40
South Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|PF
|PA
|Houston
|2
|0
|1.000
|56
|26
|Arlington
|1
|1
|.500
|36
|43
|San Antonio
|1
|1
|.500
|45
|30
|Orlando
|0
|2
|.000
|24
|63
Sunday, Feb. 26
San Antonio 30, Orlando 12
Houston 23, Arlington 14
Saturday’s Games
Seattle at Vegas, 7 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis at DC, 1 p.m.
Orlando at Arlington, 4 p.m.
San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.
Saturday, March 11
Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.
San Antonio at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Sunday, March 12
Arlington at St. Louis, 4 p.m.
Vegas at DC, 7 p.m.
Thursday, March 16
Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.
