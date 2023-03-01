XFL Glance

All Times EST North Division W L Pct PF PA DC 2 0 1.000 40 24 St. Louis 2 0…

All Times EST

North Division

W L Pct PF PA DC 2 0 1.000 40 24 St. Louis 2 0 1.000 38 33 Seattle 0 2 .000 36 42 Vegas 0 2 .000 26 40

South Division

W L Pct PF PA Houston 2 0 1.000 56 26 Arlington 1 1 .500 36 43 San Antonio 1 1 .500 45 30 Orlando 0 2 .000 24 63

Sunday, Feb. 26

San Antonio 30, Orlando 12

Houston 23, Arlington 14

Saturday’s Games

Seattle at Vegas, 7 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis at DC, 1 p.m.

Orlando at Arlington, 4 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

Saturday, March 11

Houston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

San Antonio at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Sunday, March 12

Arlington at St. Louis, 4 p.m.

Vegas at DC, 7 p.m.

Thursday, March 16

Houston at Seattle, 9 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.