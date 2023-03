Sunday, Mar. 12 TOURNAMENT Northeast Championship Sacred Heart 72, Fairleigh Dickinson 60 Patriot League Championship Holy Cross 66, Boston U.…

Sunday, Mar. 12

TOURNAMENT

Northeast

Championship

Sacred Heart 72, Fairleigh Dickinson 60

Patriot League

Championship

Holy Cross 66, Boston U. 61

___

