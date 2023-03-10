VCU Rams play in A-10 Tournament against the Saint Louis Billikens

Saint Louis Billikens (21-11, 12-6 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (25-7, 15-3 A-10) New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Louis Billikens (21-11, 12-6 A-10) vs. VCU Rams (25-7, 15-3 A-10)

New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The VCU Rams and Saint Louis Billikens play in the A-10 Tournament.

The Rams’ record in A-10 games is 15-3, and their record is 10-4 in non-conference games. VCU is eighth in the A-10 with 12.9 assists per game led by Adrian Baldwin Jr. averaging 5.8.

The Billikens are 12-6 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baldwin is averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 assists and 2.4 steals for the Rams. Jalen DeLoach is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games for VCU.

Gibson Jimerson is averaging 14.3 points for the Billikens. Javonte Perkins is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 8.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.0 points per game.

Billikens: 6-4, averaging 73.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

