UT Martin Skyhawks play in OVC Tournament against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (19-13, 9-9 OVC) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (18-13, 10-8 OVC) Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (19-13, 9-9 OVC) vs. UT Martin Skyhawks (18-13, 10-8 OVC)

Evansville, Indiana; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: EVEN; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: The UT Martin Skyhawks play in the OVC Tournament against the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars.

The Skyhawks are 10-8 against OVC opponents and 8-5 in non-conference play. UT Martin has a 4-1 record in one-possession games.

The Cougars’ record in OVC play is 9-9. SIU-Edwardsville is third in the OVC with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Deejuan Pruitt averaging 6.4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Parker Stewart is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Skyhawks, while averaging 16.6 points. Jordan Sears is averaging 17.1 points over the last 10 games for UT Martin.

Pruitt is averaging 11.3 points and 8.7 rebounds for the Cougars. Ray’Sean Taylor is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 5-5, averaging 79.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.4 points per game.

Cougars: 5-5, averaging 76.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.