Live Radio
Home » Sports » USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

March 20, 2023, 1:18 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs
1. LSU (29) 18-2 773 1
2. Wake Forest (1) 18-3 672 5
3. Florida 18-4 671 4
3. Arkansas 18-2 671 6
5. Vanderbilt 16-5 651 8
6. Louisville 17-2 602 7
7. Virginia 17-2 542 10
8. UCLA 15-3 523 12
9. Stanford 13-5 506 9
10. East Carolina 16-4 491 11
11. South Carolina (1) 20-1 468 14
12. Tennessee 15-6 426 2
13. Mississippi 14-6 396 3
14. Texas Tech 18-4 373 19
15. Oklahoma State 16-5 294 13
16. North Carolina 15-5 273 20
17. Boston College 14-3 222 24
18. Texas A&M 14-6 203 15
19. Campbell 15-3 194 23
20. Miami (Fla.) 14-6 186 NR
21. Missouri 16-3 153 NR
22. Kentucky 18-2 138 NR
23. Florida Gulf Coast 16-4 108 NR
24. North Carolina State 15-5 87 17
25. Alabama 17-4 76 22

Dropped out: No. 16 Virginia Tech (12-7); No. 18 TCU (10-9); No. 21 Florida State (12-8); No. 25 Southern Mississippi (12-7).

Others receiving votes: TCU (10-9) 59; UC Santa Barbara (14-3) 52; Iowa (15-3) 43; West Virginia (15-4) 38; Virginia Tech (12-7) 34; Old Dominion (18-2) 25; Grand Canyon (14-5) 25; Southern Mississippi (12-7) 23; Florida State (12-8) 16; Auburn (13-6) 16; Oregon State (12-8) 9; Arizona (12-6) 8; Texas-San Antonio (18-3) 6; Duke (13-7) 6; Connecticut (12-5) 5; Northeastern (12-4) 4; Georgia Tech (14-6) 4; Georgia State (12-7) 2; Wofford (14-5) 1.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up