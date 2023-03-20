USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first…

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs 1. LSU (29) 18-2 773 1 2. Wake Forest (1) 18-3 672 5 3. Florida 18-4 671 4 3. Arkansas 18-2 671 6 5. Vanderbilt 16-5 651 8 6. Louisville 17-2 602 7 7. Virginia 17-2 542 10 8. UCLA 15-3 523 12 9. Stanford 13-5 506 9 10. East Carolina 16-4 491 11 11. South Carolina (1) 20-1 468 14 12. Tennessee 15-6 426 2 13. Mississippi 14-6 396 3 14. Texas Tech 18-4 373 19 15. Oklahoma State 16-5 294 13 16. North Carolina 15-5 273 20 17. Boston College 14-3 222 24 18. Texas A&M 14-6 203 15 19. Campbell 15-3 194 23 20. Miami (Fla.) 14-6 186 NR 21. Missouri 16-3 153 NR 22. Kentucky 18-2 138 NR 23. Florida Gulf Coast 16-4 108 NR 24. North Carolina State 15-5 87 17 25. Alabama 17-4 76 22

Dropped out: No. 16 Virginia Tech (12-7); No. 18 TCU (10-9); No. 21 Florida State (12-8); No. 25 Southern Mississippi (12-7).

Others receiving votes: TCU (10-9) 59; UC Santa Barbara (14-3) 52; Iowa (15-3) 43; West Virginia (15-4) 38; Virginia Tech (12-7) 34; Old Dominion (18-2) 25; Grand Canyon (14-5) 25; Southern Mississippi (12-7) 23; Florida State (12-8) 16; Auburn (13-6) 16; Oregon State (12-8) 9; Arizona (12-6) 8; Texas-San Antonio (18-3) 6; Duke (13-7) 6; Connecticut (12-5) 5; Northeastern (12-4) 4; Georgia Tech (14-6) 4; Georgia State (12-7) 2; Wofford (14-5) 1.

