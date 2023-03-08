UC Irvine plays in Big West Tournament against the CSU Bakersfield

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (11-21, 6-14 Big West) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (22-10, 15-5 Big West) Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 3 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (11-21, 6-14 Big West) vs. UC Irvine Anteaters (22-10, 15-5 Big West)

Henderson, Nevada; Thursday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The UC Irvine Anteaters face the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners in the Big West Tournament.

The Anteaters have gone 15-5 against Big West teams, with a 7-5 record in non-conference play. UC Irvine is fourth in the Big West with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Bent Leuchten averaging 1.7.

The Roadrunners are 6-14 against Big West teams. CSU Bakersfield is 5-12 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dawson Baker is shooting 47.0% and averaging 15.4 points for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Marvin McGhee averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Roadrunners, scoring 8.8 points while shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc. Antavion Collum is shooting 41.0% and averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games for CSU Bakersfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 7-3, averaging 71.8 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 27.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

