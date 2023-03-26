MARCH MADNESS: Miami, FAU, UConn, SDSU through to Final Four | Elite 8 with a regional site twist | VTech rolls Tennessee | See photos of local teams
The Galleri Classic Tour Scores

The Associated Press

March 26, 2023, 8:06 PM

Sunday

At Dinah Shore Tournament Course

Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72

Final Round

David Toms, $330,000 65-70-65—200
Steven Alker, $193,600 68-69-67—204
Retief Goosen, $145,200 71-69-65—205
Paul Stankowski, $145,200 70-69-66—205
Padraig Harrington, $80,960 67-71-68—206
Miguel Angel Jimenez, $80,960 70-68-68—206
Vijay Singh, $80,960 67-71-68—206
Steve Stricker, $80,960 69-68-69—206
Mario Tiziani, $80,960 69-70-67—206
Fred Couples, $47,300 68-70-69—207
Paul Goydos, $47,300 71-67-69—207
Robert Karlsson, $47,300 70-70-67—207
Rocco Mediate, $47,300 67-70-70—207
Rod Pampling, $47,300 67-72-68—207
Kevin Sutherland, $47,300 66-70-71—207
Michael Allen, $36,300 69-70-69—208
Alex Cejka, $36,300 69-70-69—208
Bob Estes, $33,000 72-70-67—209
Paul Broadhurst, $26,023 72-71-67—210
Jim Furyk, $26,023 69-71-70—210
Lee Janzen, $26,023 70-70-70—210
Bernhard Langer, $26,023 69-72-69—210
Jeff Maggert, $26,023 70-70-70—210
Brett Quigley, $26,023 67-71-72—210
Harry Rudolph, $26,023 70-67-73—210
Billy Andrade, $18,700 72-74-65—211
Woody Austin, $18,700 71-70-70—211
Ernie Els, $18,700 72-68-71—211
Richard Green, $18,700 67-73-71—211
David McKenzie, $18,700 71-68-72—211
Mike Weir, $18,700 70-68-73—211
Steve Flesch, $14,190 73-68-71—212
Matt Gogel, $14,190 71-69-72—212
Thongchai Jaidee, $14,190 71-68-73—212
Jerry Kelly, $14,190 69-71-72—212
Tom Lehman, $14,190 68-73-71—212
Tim Petrovic, $14,190 72-70-70—212
John Daly, $11,660 72-69-72—213
Rob Labritz, $11,660 71-71-71—213
Billy Mayfair, $11,660 73-69-71—213
Olin Browne, $9,900 74-74-66—214
Ken Duke, $9,900 72-70-72—214
Brian Gay, $9,900 68-70-76—214
Dicky Pride, $9,900 69-73-72—214
Jeff Sluman, $9,900 71-70-73—214
Joe Durant, $7,920 71-73-71—215
John Huston, $7,920 70-77-68—215
Colin Montgomerie, $7,920 72-74-69—215
Y.E. Yang, $7,920 72-70-73—215
Darren Clarke, $6,380 75-68-73—216
Wes Short, $6,380 76-69-71—216
Scott Verplank, $6,380 72-70-74—216
Stuart Appleby, $4,730 77-70-70—217
Doug Barron, $4,730 71-68-78—217
Shane Bertsch, $4,730 74-68-75—217
K.J. Choi, $4,730 72-75-70—217
David Duval, $4,730 74-74-69—217
Scott Parel, $4,730 75-72-70—217
John Senden, $4,730 77-68-72—217
Kirk Triplett, $4,730 73-73-71—217
Brian Cooper, $3,740 72-74-72—218
Stephen Ames, $3,080 77-73-69—219
John Cook, $3,080 74-72-73—219
Tim Herron, $3,080 72-74-73—219
Timothy O’Neal, $3,080 73-73-73—219
Tom Pernice, $3,080 75-69-75—219
Robert Allenby, $2,310 70-75-75—220
Chris DiMarco, $2,310 76-68-76—220
Tom Gillis, $1,870 71-79-72—222
Jay Haas, $1,870 72-77-73—222
Scott McCarron, $1,870 74-71-77—222
Corey Pavin, $1,870 73-75-74—222
Jeff Gove, $1,496 74-73-76—223
Jose Maria Olazabal, $1,496 79-70-74—223
Marco Dawson, $1,364 72-78-74—224
Sandy Lyle, $1,276 81-79-74—234

