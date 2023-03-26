The Galleri Classic Tour Scores

Sunday At Dinah Shore Tournament Course Rancho Mirage, Calif. Purse: $2.2 million Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72 Final Round David Toms,…

Sunday

At Dinah Shore Tournament Course

Rancho Mirage, Calif.

Purse: $2.2 million

Yardage: 7,112; Par: 72

Final Round

David Toms, $330,000 65-70-65—200 Steven Alker, $193,600 68-69-67—204 Retief Goosen, $145,200 71-69-65—205 Paul Stankowski, $145,200 70-69-66—205 Padraig Harrington, $80,960 67-71-68—206 Miguel Angel Jimenez, $80,960 70-68-68—206 Vijay Singh, $80,960 67-71-68—206 Steve Stricker, $80,960 69-68-69—206 Mario Tiziani, $80,960 69-70-67—206 Fred Couples, $47,300 68-70-69—207 Paul Goydos, $47,300 71-67-69—207 Robert Karlsson, $47,300 70-70-67—207 Rocco Mediate, $47,300 67-70-70—207 Rod Pampling, $47,300 67-72-68—207 Kevin Sutherland, $47,300 66-70-71—207 Michael Allen, $36,300 69-70-69—208 Alex Cejka, $36,300 69-70-69—208 Bob Estes, $33,000 72-70-67—209 Paul Broadhurst, $26,023 72-71-67—210 Jim Furyk, $26,023 69-71-70—210 Lee Janzen, $26,023 70-70-70—210 Bernhard Langer, $26,023 69-72-69—210 Jeff Maggert, $26,023 70-70-70—210 Brett Quigley, $26,023 67-71-72—210 Harry Rudolph, $26,023 70-67-73—210 Billy Andrade, $18,700 72-74-65—211 Woody Austin, $18,700 71-70-70—211 Ernie Els, $18,700 72-68-71—211 Richard Green, $18,700 67-73-71—211 David McKenzie, $18,700 71-68-72—211 Mike Weir, $18,700 70-68-73—211 Steve Flesch, $14,190 73-68-71—212 Matt Gogel, $14,190 71-69-72—212 Thongchai Jaidee, $14,190 71-68-73—212 Jerry Kelly, $14,190 69-71-72—212 Tom Lehman, $14,190 68-73-71—212 Tim Petrovic, $14,190 72-70-70—212 John Daly, $11,660 72-69-72—213 Rob Labritz, $11,660 71-71-71—213 Billy Mayfair, $11,660 73-69-71—213 Olin Browne, $9,900 74-74-66—214 Ken Duke, $9,900 72-70-72—214 Brian Gay, $9,900 68-70-76—214 Dicky Pride, $9,900 69-73-72—214 Jeff Sluman, $9,900 71-70-73—214 Joe Durant, $7,920 71-73-71—215 John Huston, $7,920 70-77-68—215 Colin Montgomerie, $7,920 72-74-69—215 Y.E. Yang, $7,920 72-70-73—215 Darren Clarke, $6,380 75-68-73—216 Wes Short, $6,380 76-69-71—216 Scott Verplank, $6,380 72-70-74—216 Stuart Appleby, $4,730 77-70-70—217 Doug Barron, $4,730 71-68-78—217 Shane Bertsch, $4,730 74-68-75—217 K.J. Choi, $4,730 72-75-70—217 David Duval, $4,730 74-74-69—217 Scott Parel, $4,730 75-72-70—217 John Senden, $4,730 77-68-72—217 Kirk Triplett, $4,730 73-73-71—217 Brian Cooper, $3,740 72-74-72—218 Stephen Ames, $3,080 77-73-69—219 John Cook, $3,080 74-72-73—219 Tim Herron, $3,080 72-74-73—219 Timothy O’Neal, $3,080 73-73-73—219 Tom Pernice, $3,080 75-69-75—219 Robert Allenby, $2,310 70-75-75—220 Chris DiMarco, $2,310 76-68-76—220 Tom Gillis, $1,870 71-79-72—222 Jay Haas, $1,870 72-77-73—222 Scott McCarron, $1,870 74-71-77—222 Corey Pavin, $1,870 73-75-74—222 Jeff Gove, $1,496 74-73-76—223 Jose Maria Olazabal, $1,496 79-70-74—223 Marco Dawson, $1,364 72-78-74—224 Sandy Lyle, $1,276 81-79-74—234

