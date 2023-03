College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UNC ASHEVILLE 7½ Charleston Southern at HAMPTON ½ Monmouth Gardner-Webb 4½ at SOUTH…

College Basketball Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UNC ASHEVILLE 7½ Charleston Southern at HAMPTON ½ Monmouth Gardner-Webb 4½ at SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE at MERCER 5½ Citadel Toledo 3½ at BALL STATE at LONGWOOD 5½ Campbell at KENT STATE 4½ Akron at WESTERN MICHIGAN 4½ Central Michigan at BUFFALO 8½ Miami (OH) North Dakota ½ at DENVER at TULANE 11½ East Carolina Dayton 1½ at SAINT LOUIS at SAM HOUSTON 9½ Abilene Christian at CHATTANOOGA 11½ VMI at UTAH VALLEY 6½ SFA at OHIO 10½ Bowling Green at RADFORD ½ Winthrop at SOUTHERN UTAH 6½ Cal Baptist at UTAH TECH ½ Grand Canyon at UMKC ½ Omaha at SEATTLE U 5½ UT Arlington New Mexico 1½ at COLORADO STATE NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Orlando 3½ (229½) at CHARLOTTE at ATLANTA 7 (240) Portland at BOSTON 11½ (227½) Brooklyn Phoenix 5 (222½) at CHICAGO New York 1½ (215½) at MIAMI Utah 3 (OFF) at OKLAHOMA CITY at SACRAMENTO OFF (OFF) LA Clippers at DENVER 5 (232½) Memphis at GOLDEN STATE OFF (OFF) New Orleans Minnesota 2 (229) at LA LAKERS NHL Friday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line Seattle -164 at COLUMBUS +136 at EDMONTON -160 Winnipeg +132 Carolina -360 at ARIZONA +280 New Jersey OFF at VEGAS OFF at ANAHEIM -125 Montreal +104

