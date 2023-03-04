Rice hosts Krivokapic and Florida International

Florida International Panthers (13-17, 7-12 C-USA) at Rice Owls (17-13, 8-11 C-USA) Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Florida International Panthers (13-17, 7-12 C-USA) at Rice Owls (17-13, 8-11 C-USA)

Houston; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rice -5; over/under is 155

BOTTOM LINE: Florida International visits the Rice Owls after Petar Krivokapic scored 25 points in Florida International’s 77-76 overtime loss to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs.

The Owls are 11-6 on their home court. Rice ranks seventh in C-USA with 30.3 points per game in the paint led by Max Fiedler averaging 8.0.

The Panthers are 7-12 in conference play. Florida International is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fiedler is averaging 10.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and five assists for the Owls. Quincy Olivari is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Rice.

Denver Jones is scoring 19.6 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Panthers. Arturo Dean is averaging 11.5 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 41.2% over the past 10 games for Florida International.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 2-8, averaging 70.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 81.1 points per game.

Panthers: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

