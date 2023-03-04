Mennenga and Davidson host Rhode Island

Davidson Wildcats (14-15, 7-10 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-20, 5-12 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Davidson Wildcats (14-15, 7-10 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (9-20, 5-12 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rhode Island -2.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Davidson faces the Rhode Island Rams after Sam Mennenga scored 23 points in Davidson’s 75-70 loss to the George Washington Colonials.

The Rams are 7-8 in home games. Rhode Island has a 5-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Wildcats have gone 7-10 against A-10 opponents. Davidson scores 70.7 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

The Rams and Wildcats meet Saturday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brayon Freeman is averaging 14.3 points for the Rams. Ishmael Leggett is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Foster Loyer is averaging 16 points, 4.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Wildcats. Mennenga is averaging 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for Davidson.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 66.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Wildcats: 5-5, averaging 71.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

