Luquinhas, Vanzeir rally Red Bulls to 2-1 victory over Crew

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Luquinhas and Dante Vanzeir scored second-half goals to rally the New York Red Bulls to a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Crew on Saturday night.

Alexandru Matan scored an unassisted goal in the 33rd minute to give Columbus (1-2-1) a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Luquinhas knotted the score with an unassisted goal in the 58th minute. Vanzeir scored the match-winner in the 86th minute with assists from John Tolkin and Cristian Cásseres Jr.

The Red Bulls (1-1-2) came in winless in their first three matches for the first time since 2014. The two teams have had a result-changing goal scored in the 86th minute or later in the last five match-ups.

New York outshot Columbus 15-5 with a 4-3 edge in shots on goal. The Red Bulls had faced only three shots on goal through their first three matches, tying a record set by the LA Galaxy in 2010.

Carlos Coronel saved two shots for the Red Bulls. Eloy Room finished with two saves for the Crew.

The Red Bulls became just the sixth MLS team to concede two or fewer goals in their first three matches without winning any of them.

Columbus is 0-4-6 in its last 10 road matches.

