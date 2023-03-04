Forbes and Tulane host Temple

Temple Owls (16-14, 10-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (18-10, 11-6 AAC) New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Temple Owls (16-14, 10-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (18-10, 11-6 AAC)

New Orleans; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane takes on the Temple Owls after Jaylen Forbes scored 25 points in Tulane’s 81-78 victory over the East Carolina Pirates.

The Green Wave have gone 11-3 in home games. Tulane leads the AAC averaging 80.7 points and is shooting 46.6%.

The Owls are 10-7 in AAC play. Temple ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Forbes averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Green Wave, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Jalen Cook is averaging 20.3 points, five assists and two steals over the past 10 games for Tulane.

Zach Hicks is averaging 9.4 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Owls. Khalif Battle is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 30.3 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 30.6 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

