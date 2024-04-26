Salernitana relegated from Serie A after blanking from Frosinone

FROSINONE, Italy (AP) — Salernitana was relegated from Serie A after going down at Frosinone 3-0 on Friday. The Salerno…

FROSINONE, Italy (AP) — Salernitana was relegated from Serie A after going down at Frosinone 3-0 on Friday.

The Salerno club has only two wins in 35 league games and was bottom of the table.

The win was vital for Frosinone, one of at least seven teams fighting not to be one of the two other clubs that joins Salernitana in the second tier next season.

Frosinone was three points above third-to-last Udinese and five ahead of second-to-last Sassuolo. Both teams have a game in hand.

Frosinone went ahead in the 10th minute, Matías Soulé converting from the penalty spot for the home side. Marco Brescianini doubled its lead 15 minutes later, and Nadir Zortea completed the scoring five minutes from time with a low shot from 25 yards out.

