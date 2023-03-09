Clemson Tigers and NC State Wolf Pack square off in ACC Tournament

NC State Wolf Pack (23-9, 12-8 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (22-9, 14-6 ACC) Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST…

NC State Wolf Pack (23-9, 12-8 ACC) vs. Clemson Tigers (22-9, 14-6 ACC)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Clemson Tigers play in the ACC Tournament against the NC State Wolf Pack.

The Tigers are 14-6 against ACC opponents and 8-3 in non-conference play. Clemson has a 4-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Wolf Pack are 12-8 in ACC play. NC State ranks ninth in the ACC shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Tyson averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 41.3% from beyond the arc. PJ Hall is shooting 57.5% and averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games for Clemson.

Terquavion Smith is scoring 17.7 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Wolf Pack. Jarkel Joiner is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NC State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 77.9 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 33.8 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.