BNP Paribas Open Results

Monday
At Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: $8,800,000
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Monday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):
Women’s Singles
Round of 32
Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-3, 6-1.
Men’s Doubles
Round of 16
Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, walkover.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.