BNP Paribas Open Results

Monday

At Indian Wells Tennis Garden

Indian Wells, Calif.

Purse: $8,800,000

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Monday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Sorana Cirstea, Romania, def. Bernarda Pera, United States, 6-3, 6-1.

Men’s Doubles

Round of 16

Rohan Bopanna, India, and Matthew Ebden, Australia, def. Grigor Dimitrov, Bulgaria, and Hubert Hurkacz, Poland, walkover.

