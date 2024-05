Internazionali BNL d’Italia Results

Wednesday At Foro Italico Rome Purse: €7,877,020 Surface: Red clay ROME (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at…

Wednesday

At Foro Italico

Rome

Purse: €7,877,020

Surface: Red clay

ROME (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Internazionali BNL d’Italia at Foro Italico (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Alejandro Tabilo (29), Chile, def. Zhang Zhizhen, China, 6-3, 6-4.

Alexander Zverev (3), Germany, def. Taylor Fritz (11), United States, 6-4, 6-3.

Women’s Singles

Quarterfinals

Aryna Sabalenka (2), Belarus, def. Jelena Ostapenko (9), Latvia, 6-2, 6-4.

Danielle Collins (13), United States, def. Victoria Azarenka (24), Belarus, 6-4, 6-3.

Men’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Alexander Bublik, Kazakhstan, and Ben Shelton, United States, def. Tomas Martin Etcheverry and Francisco Cerundolo, Argentina, 1-6, 6-4, 10-5.

Mate Pavic, Croatia, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez, El Salvador, def. Rajeev Ram, United States, and Joe Salisbury (3), Britain, 6-4, 6-4.

Women’s Doubles

Quarterfinals

Erin Routliffe, New Zealand, and Coco Gauff (3), United States, def. Taylor Townsend, United States, and Katerina Siniakova (5), Czech Republic, 6-3, 7-6 (3).

Zheng Saisai and Wang Xinyu, China, def. Hsieh Su-wei, Taiwan, and Elise Mertens (1), Belgium, 6-0, 4-6, 10-7.

