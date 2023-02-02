Thursday No. 1 South Carolina (22-0) beat Kentucky 87-69. Next: at No. 5 UConn, Sunday. No. 2 Stanford (21-2) did not play.…

Thursday

No. 1 South Carolina (22-0) beat Kentucky 87-69. Next: at No. 5 UConn, Sunday.

No. 2 Stanford (21-2) did not play. Next: at Washington St., Friday.

No. 3 LSU (21-0) vs. Georgia. Next: at Texas A&M, Sunday.

No. 4 Indiana (21-1) did not play. Next: at Purdue, Sunday.

No. 5 UConn (21-2) did not play. Next: vs. No. 1 South Carolina, Sunday.

No. 6 Iowa (17-4) vs. No. 8 Maryland. Next: at Penn St., Sunday.

No. 7 Utah (18-2) did not play. Next: at Oregon St., Friday.

No. 8 Maryland (18-4) at No. 10 Iowa. Next: vs. No. 10 Ohio St., Sunday.

No. 9 Notre Dame (18-3) beat Boston College 72-59. Next: vs. No. 16 Duke, Sunday.

No. 10 Ohio St. (20-3) did not play. Next: at No. 8 Maryland, Sunday.

No. 11 North Carolina (17-5) beat Virginia 73-62. Next: at Louisville, Sunday.

No. 12 Iowa St. (15-5) did not play. Next: vs. Baylor, Saturday.

No. 13 Virginia Tech (18-4) beat Syracuse 78-64. Next: at No. 15 NC State, Monday.

No. 14 UCLA (17-5) did not play. Next: vs. No. 22 Arizona, Friday.

No. 15 NC State (16-6) lost to Georgia Tech 68-62. Next: vs. No. 13 Virginia Tech, Monday.

No. 16 Duke (19-3) beat Pittsburgh 53-44. Next: at No. 9 Notre Dame, Sunday.

No. 17 Gonzaga (21-2) at Santa Clara. Next: at San Francisco, Saturday.

No. 18 Michigan (18-5) beat Illinois 74-57. Next: at Michigan St., Sunday.

No. 19 Villanova (19-4) did not play. Next: at Butler, Saturday.

No. 20 Oklahoma (17-4) did not play. Next: vs. West Virginia, Saturday.

No. 21 Middle Tennessee (18-2) at UTEP. Next: at UTSA, Saturday.

No. 22 Arizona (16-5) did not play. Next: at No. 14 UCLA, Friday.

No. 23 Florida St. (20-5) beat Wake Forest 72-44. Next: at Miami, Thursday.

No. 24 Texas (17-6) did not play. Next: at Kansas, Saturday.

No. 25 South Florida (21-4) did not play. Next: at SMU, Saturday.

