Taylor and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars host conference foe Eastern Illinois

Eastern Illinois Panthers (8-18, 4-9 OVC) at SIU-Edwardsville Cougars (17-9, 8-5 OVC)

Edwardsville, Illinois; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: SIU-Edwardsville -12; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Ray’Sean Taylor and the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars host Kinyon Hodges and the Eastern Illinois Panthers in OVC action Saturday.

The Cougars are 8-3 in home games. SIU-Edwardsville has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Panthers are 4-9 against OVC opponents. Eastern Illinois has a 5-11 record against teams over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor is averaging 15.5 points and 1.5 steals for the Cougars. Shamar Wright is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SIU-Edwardsville.

Cameron Haffner is shooting 40.0% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 6.7 points. Hodges is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games for Eastern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 34.1 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points per game.

Panthers: 2-8, averaging 69.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.8 points.

