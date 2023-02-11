Southern Illinois visits Drake after DeVries’ 32-point performance

Southern Illinois Salukis (19-7, 11-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (20-6, 11-4 MVC) Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

Southern Illinois Salukis (19-7, 11-4 MVC) at Drake Bulldogs (20-6, 11-4 MVC)

Des Moines, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Drake -6.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Drake hosts the Southern Illinois Salukis after Tucker DeVries scored 32 points in Drake’s 92-68 win against the Murray State Racers.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-1 at home. Drake ranks third in the MVC shooting 36.6% from deep, led by Okay Djamgouz shooting 54.8% from 3-point range.

The Salukis are 11-4 in conference play. Southern Illinois is the best team in the MVC scoring 10.9 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeVries is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Bulldogs. D.J. Wilkins is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Drake.

Marcus Domask is averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Salukis. Lance Jones is averaging 15.1 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 81.7 points, 35.1 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points per game.

Salukis: 7-3, averaging 66.1 points, 27.0 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.