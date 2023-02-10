Radford visits Bryan and Charleston Southern

Radford Highlanders (16-10, 10-3 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-16, 4-9 Big South) North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30…

Radford Highlanders (16-10, 10-3 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-16, 4-9 Big South)

North Charleston, South Carolina; Saturday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Charleston Southern faces the Radford Highlanders after Tyeree Bryan scored 20 points in Charleston Southern’s 77-60 loss to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

The Buccaneers have gone 5-6 at home. Charleston Southern is seventh in the Big South with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Claudell Harris Jr. averaging 3.5.

The Highlanders are 10-3 against Big South opponents. Radford is seventh in the Big South scoring 69.8 points per game and is shooting 46.2%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tahlik Chavez is shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Buccaneers, while averaging 11.5 points. Harris is shooting 47.6% and averaging 17.9 points over the past 10 games for Charleston Southern.

DaQuan Smith is averaging 13.4 points for the Highlanders. Bryan Antoine is averaging 10.3 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games for Radford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 29.9 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Highlanders: 9-1, averaging 66.4 points, 30.7 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

