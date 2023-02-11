Live Radio
Home » Sports » Polakovich leads Southern Indiana…

Polakovich leads Southern Indiana over Lindenwoood 74-64

The Associated Press

February 11, 2023, 11:36 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Jacob Polakovich scored 23 points to lead Southern Indiana to a 74-64 victory over Lindenwood on Saturday night.

Polakovich also grabbed nine rebounds for the Screaming Eagles (14-13, 7-7 Ohio Valley Conference). Jelani Simmons added 17 points and Isaiah Swope scored 14.

Brandon Trimble led the way for the Lions (9-18, 4-10) with 21 points. Keenon Cole added 14 points and nine rebounds. Chris Childs had 11 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Southern Indiana visits Little Rock, while Lindenwood visits Tennessee Tech.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up