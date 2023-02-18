Pellington leads No. 18 Arizona past No. 4 Utah 82-72

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington made 11 straight shots on her way to scoring a career-high 35 points, leading…

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Shaina Pellington made 11 straight shots on her way to scoring a career-high 35 points, leading No. 18 Arizona over No. 4 Utah 82-72 on Friday night.

Cate Reese added 16 points for the Wildcats (20-6, 10-5). Helena Pueyo had 12 points, including four free throws in the final 90 seconds.

Arizona broke the Utes’ seven-game winning streak and avenged an 80-79 loss in Salt Lake City a month ago.

Allison Pili scored 26 points, Jenna Johnson had 19 and Gianna Kneepkens 13 for the Utes (22-3, 12-3), who entered with the highest ranking in program history.

NO. 3 STANFORD 50, NO. 25 USC 47

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Cameron Brink became Stanford’s career leader in blocked shots with six more and scored 12 points, including a key putback with 1:04 left, and the Cardinal beat Southern California to take sole possession of the Pac-12 lead.

Brink began the night needing two blocks to break Jayne Appel’s mark of 273 set from 2006-2010, then swatted away a layup by Kadi Sissoko at the 5:25 mark of the second for the record.

Okako Adika’s jumper with 1:41 remaining pulled the Trojans (19-7, 9-6) to 48-45 but Brink answered after a miss by Jones. Destiny Littleton scored 15 points for the Trojans (19-7, 9-6 Pac-12), but missed a baseline 3 under pressure just before the final buzzer trying to send the game into overtime.

Stanford (25-3, 13-2) bounced back after having its 14-game winning streak stopped by the Trojans in a 55-46 loss in Los Angeles on Jan. 15.

NO. 16 UCLA 67, CALIFORNIA 54

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Freshman Londynn Jones came off the bench to hit three 3-pointers and score 19 points to spark UCLA’s win.

UCLA set the tone for the game on the boards, outrebounding Cal 48-28 and pulling down 20 offensive boards.

Charisma Osborne posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds for UCLA (21-6, 10-5 Pac-12).

Jayda Curry finished with 15 points to lead Cal (12-14, 3-12). Kemery Martin and Leilani McIntosh each had 14 points.

NO. 21 COLORADO 70, ARIZONA STATE 62

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Quay Miller had 17 points, 10 rebounds and four steals, Tameiya Sadler added a season-high 16 points and Colorado beat Arizona State.

Colorado (21-5, 12-3 Pac-12) was ahead by as many as 15 points in the second half, but its lead was trimmed to 62-60 with 3:22 left in the fourth quarter. Frida Formann ended Colorado’s field-goal drought by banking in a 3-pointer with 2:16 left to spark a 6-0 run for an eight-point lead. Jaylyn Sherrod sealed it at the free-throw line with 10.1 seconds left.

Tyi Skinner scored 27 points for Arizona State (7-17, 0-15). Jaddan Simmons added 11 points and Treasure Hunt had 10 points and eight rebounds.

