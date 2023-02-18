Norman, North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks square off against the UMKC Kangaroos

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (10-18, 4-11 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-17, 7-8 Summit) Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST…

North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (10-18, 4-11 Summit) at UMKC Kangaroos (11-17, 7-8 Summit)

Kansas City, Missouri; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UMKC -3; over/under is 132.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Dakota takes on UMKC in Summit action Saturday.

The Kangaroos have gone 6-7 in home games. UMKC is ninth in the Summit with 22.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Allen David Mukeba Jr. averaging 5.0.

The Fightin’ Hawks are 4-11 in Summit play. North Dakota is eighth in the Summit scoring 29.1 points per game in the paint led by Brady Danielson averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shemarri Allen is averaging 17.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Kangaroos. Rayquawndis Mitchell is averaging 17.6 points over the past 10 games for UMKC.

Matt Norman is shooting 44.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Fightin’ Hawks, while averaging 11.5 points. B.J. Omot is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for North Dakota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kangaroos: 4-6, averaging 62.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Fightin’ Hawks: 4-6, averaging 76.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 3.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.2 points.

