No. 19 Florida Atlantic hosts Brewer and UAB

Florida Atlantic Owls (21-1, 11-0 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (15-7, 6-5 C-USA) Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Atlantic Owls (21-1, 11-0 C-USA) at UAB Blazers (15-7, 6-5 C-USA)

Birmingham, Alabama; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts the No. 19 Florida Atlantic Owls after Ledarrius Brewer scored 20 points in UAB’s 70-52 win over the Rice Owls.

The Blazers have gone 11-2 at home. UAB scores 82.0 points and has outscored opponents by 11.6 points per game.

The Owls are 11-0 in C-USA play. Florida Atlantic scores 77.5 points and has outscored opponents by 14.0 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gaines is averaging 12.9 points, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals for the Blazers. Jordan Walker is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games for UAB.

Nicholas Boyd is shooting 44.2% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 9.2 points. Johnell Davis is averaging 11.9 points over the past 10 games for Florida Atlantic.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 5-5, averaging 76.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 8.9 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Owls: 10-0, averaging 73.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

