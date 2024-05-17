Former Turkey coach Fatih Terim leaves Greek club Panathinaikos after three-game losing streak

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Former Turkey coach Fatih Terim left Greek club Panathinaikos on Friday, with one game still to…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Former Turkey coach Fatih Terim left Greek club Panathinaikos on Friday, with one game still to go this season.

Panathinaikos named Christos Kontis, a former assistant manager at the club, as his replacement in a caretaker role.

The 70-year-old Terim said in an online post that he was ending his five-month stint with the club after a meeting with the owners.

“Our plans for the 2024-2025 season were not aligned,” said Terim, who won eight championship titles in his homeland as manager of Galatasaray.

He thanked Panathinaikos fans and club staff, adding: “I sincerely wish Panathinaikos a successful future.”

Under Terim, Panathinaikos remained in contention for the title before slipping to fourth place after three successive defeats, losing 4-1 to PAOK in Thessaloniki Wednesday.

League leader PAOK takes on city rival Aris in Sunday’s final round. A defeat could hand the title to second-placed AEK Athens, which hosts Lamia.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.