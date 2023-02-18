N.C. A&T faces Towson after Woods’ 24-point showing

North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-16, 7-8 CAA) at Towson Tigers (18-10, 10-5 CAA) Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

North Carolina A&T Aggies (12-16, 7-8 CAA) at Towson Tigers (18-10, 10-5 CAA)

Towson, Maryland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Towson -13; over/under is 143

BOTTOM LINE: N.C. A&T visits the Towson Tigers after Kam Woods scored 24 points in N.C. A&T’s 85-71 loss to the Monmouth Hawks.

The Tigers are 9-2 on their home court. Towson ranks second in the CAA with 31.5 points per game in the paint led by Charles Thompson averaging 9.3.

The Aggies are 7-8 in conference play. N.C. A&T is 6-12 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicolas Timberlake is averaging 17 points for the Tigers. Thompson is averaging 12.4 points and eight rebounds over the last 10 games for Towson.

Woods is averaging 17.7 points, 3.4 assists and 1.7 steals for the Aggies. Demetric Horton is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for N.C. A&T.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 32.9 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Aggies: 5-5, averaging 68.8 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

