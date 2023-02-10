Mushila leads Texas A&M-CC against Lamar after 24-point game

Lamar Cardinals (8-17, 4-8 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-9, 9-3 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Lamar Cardinals (8-17, 4-8 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (16-9, 9-3 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC hosts the Lamar Cardinals after Isaac Mushila scored 24 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 91-68 victory against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The Islanders have gone 11-1 at home. Texas A&M-CC scores 81.0 points and has outscored opponents by 7.7 points per game.

The Cardinals are 4-8 against Southland opponents. Lamar ranks ninth in the Southland shooting 31.2% from deep. Adam Hamilton leads the Cardinals shooting 100% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrion Murdix is averaging 13 points, 5.4 assists and 2.2 steals for the Islanders. Trey Tennyson is averaging 15.7 points over the last 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Nate Calmese is averaging 16.9 points for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Lamar.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 7-3, averaging 84.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.0 points per game.

Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 67.9 points, 34.8 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

