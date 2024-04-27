All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB Baltimore 16 9 .640 — New York 17 10 .630 —…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 16 9 .640 — New York 17 10 .630 — Boston 14 13 .519 3 Tampa Bay 13 14 .481 4 Toronto 13 14 .481 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 18 8 .692 — Kansas City 17 10 .630 1½ Detroit 14 12 .538 4 Minnesota 12 13 .480 5½ Chicago 4 22 .154 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 14 12 .538 — Texas 14 13 .519 ½ Oakland 11 16 .407 3½ Los Angeles 10 16 .385 4 Houston 7 19 .269 7

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 18 6 .750 — Philadelphia 17 10 .630 2½ New York 13 12 .520 5½ Washington 11 14 .440 7½ Miami 6 21 .222 13½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 17 8 .680 — Chicago 17 9 .654 ½ Cincinnati 14 12 .538 3½ Pittsburgh 13 14 .481 5 St. Louis 12 14 .462 5½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 17 11 .607 — San Diego 14 15 .483 3½ San Francisco 13 14 .481 3½ Arizona 12 15 .444 4½ Colorado 7 19 .269 9

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 2, Toronto 1, 5 innings

Cleveland 6, Boston 4

Seattle 4, Texas 3

Chicago Cubs 3, Houston 1

Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 1

Friday’s Games

Kansas City 8, Detroit 0

Chicago Cubs 7, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 12, Toronto 2

Atlanta 6, Cleveland 2

Oakland 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings

Chicago White Sox 9, Tampa Bay 4

Texas 2, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 11 innings

Seattle 6, Arizona 1

Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 3

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-2) at Texas (Lorenzen 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

Oakland (Sears 1-1) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-1), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 0-0) at Boston (Winckowski 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 2-0) at Colorado (Quantrill 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Singer 2-1) at Detroit (Mize 1-0), 6:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-1) at Milwaukee (Ross 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Civale 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-0) at Atlanta (Morton 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Minnesota (Paddack 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 0-3), 9:38 p.m.

Arizona (Cecconi 1-0) at Seattle (Kirby 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

Oakland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 4:05 p.m.

Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Thursday’s Games

Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5

Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 0

Chicago Cubs 3, Houston 1

Colorado 10, San Diego 9

L.A. Dodgers 2, Washington 1

Friday’s Games

Washington 3, Miami 1

St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 2

Chicago Cubs 7, Boston 1

L.A. Dodgers 12, Toronto 2

Atlanta 6, Cleveland 2

Texas 2, Cincinnati 1

Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 11 innings

Seattle 6, Arizona 1

Philadelphia 9, San Diego 3

San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 0

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 3:07 p.m.

Cincinnati (Greene 0-2) at Texas (Lorenzen 2-0), 4:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Gray 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-2), 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Brown 0-0) at Boston (Winckowski 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Parker 2-0) at Miami (Cabrera 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Blanco 2-0) at Colorado (Quantrill 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-1) at Milwaukee (Ross 1-2), 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Bibee 2-0) at Atlanta (Morton 2-0), 7:20 p.m.

Philadelphia (Suárez 4-0) at San Diego (Cease 3-1), 8:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-1) at San Francisco (Hicks 2-0), 9:05 p.m.

Arizona (Cecconi 1-0) at Seattle (Kirby 2-2), 9:40 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Cleveland at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.

St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.

Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Houston at Colorado, 4:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.

Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

