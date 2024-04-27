All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|16
|9
|.640
|—
|New York
|17
|10
|.630
|—
|Boston
|14
|13
|.519
|3
|Tampa Bay
|13
|14
|.481
|4
|Toronto
|13
|14
|.481
|4
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|18
|8
|.692
|—
|Kansas City
|17
|10
|.630
|1½
|Detroit
|14
|12
|.538
|4
|Minnesota
|12
|13
|.480
|5½
|Chicago
|4
|22
|.154
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|14
|12
|.538
|—
|Texas
|14
|13
|.519
|½
|Oakland
|11
|16
|.407
|3½
|Los Angeles
|10
|16
|.385
|4
|Houston
|7
|19
|.269
|7
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|18
|6
|.750
|—
|Philadelphia
|17
|10
|.630
|2½
|New York
|13
|12
|.520
|5½
|Washington
|11
|14
|.440
|7½
|Miami
|6
|21
|.222
|13½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|Chicago
|17
|9
|.654
|½
|Cincinnati
|14
|12
|.538
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|13
|14
|.481
|5
|St. Louis
|12
|14
|.462
|5½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|San Diego
|14
|15
|.483
|3½
|San Francisco
|13
|14
|.481
|3½
|Arizona
|12
|15
|.444
|4½
|Colorado
|7
|19
|.269
|9
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota 6, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 2, Toronto 1, 5 innings
Cleveland 6, Boston 4
Seattle 4, Texas 3
Chicago Cubs 3, Houston 1
Oakland 3, N.Y. Yankees 1
Friday’s Games
Kansas City 8, Detroit 0
Chicago Cubs 7, Boston 1
L.A. Dodgers 12, Toronto 2
Atlanta 6, Cleveland 2
Oakland 3, Baltimore 2, 10 innings
Chicago White Sox 9, Tampa Bay 4
Texas 2, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 11 innings
Seattle 6, Arizona 1
Minnesota 5, L.A. Angels 3
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-2) at Texas (Lorenzen 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
Oakland (Sears 1-1) at Baltimore (Irvin 1-1), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 0-0) at Boston (Winckowski 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 2-0) at Colorado (Quantrill 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Singer 2-1) at Detroit (Mize 1-0), 6:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-1) at Milwaukee (Ross 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Civale 2-2) at Chicago White Sox (Cannon 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-0) at Atlanta (Morton 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
Minnesota (Paddack 1-1) at L.A. Angels (Soriano 0-3), 9:38 p.m.
Arizona (Cecconi 1-0) at Seattle (Kirby 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
Oakland at Baltimore, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 4:05 p.m.
Minnesota at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee 7, Pittsburgh 5
Philadelphia 5, Cincinnati 0
Chicago Cubs 3, Houston 1
Colorado 10, San Diego 9
L.A. Dodgers 2, Washington 1
Friday’s Games
Washington 3, Miami 1
St. Louis 4, N.Y. Mets 2
Chicago Cubs 7, Boston 1
L.A. Dodgers 12, Toronto 2
Atlanta 6, Cleveland 2
Texas 2, Cincinnati 1
Milwaukee 7, N.Y. Yankees 6, 11 innings
Seattle 6, Arizona 1
Philadelphia 9, San Diego 3
San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 0
Saturday’s Games
L.A. Dodgers (Glasnow 4-1) at Toronto (Kikuchi 2-1), 3:07 p.m.
Cincinnati (Greene 0-2) at Texas (Lorenzen 2-0), 4:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Gray 2-1) at N.Y. Mets (Houser 0-2), 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Brown 0-0) at Boston (Winckowski 1-1), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Parker 2-0) at Miami (Cabrera 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Blanco 2-0) at Colorado (Quantrill 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-1) at Milwaukee (Ross 1-2), 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Bibee 2-0) at Atlanta (Morton 2-0), 7:20 p.m.
Philadelphia (Suárez 4-0) at San Diego (Cease 3-1), 8:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Pérez 1-1) at San Francisco (Hicks 2-0), 9:05 p.m.
Arizona (Cecconi 1-0) at Seattle (Kirby 2-2), 9:40 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Cleveland at Atlanta, 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
St. Louis at N.Y. Mets, 1:40 p.m.
Washington at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Houston at Colorado, 4:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
