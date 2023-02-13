Joshua helps Alcorn State hold off Florida A&M 67-64

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Byron Joshua scored 17 points to help Alcorn State hold off Florida A&M 67-64 on Monday…

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Byron Joshua scored 17 points to help Alcorn State hold off Florida A&M 67-64 on Monday night.

Joshua also had five rebounds and three steals for the Braves (14-11, 11-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Dontrell McQuarter made 5 of 6 shots and scored 14. Jeremiah Kendall pitched in with 12 points and seven rebounds. Keondre Montgomery scored 11 points off the bench and he went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line in the final 17 seconds to preserve the win.

Jaylen Bates led the way for the Rattlers (5-19, 3-10) with 15 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Hantz Louis-Jeune added 13 points and seven rebounds, while Byron Smith scored 11.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Saturday. Alcorn State visits Jackson State, while Florida A&M visits Alabama State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.