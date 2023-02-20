Jimerson and Saint Louis host Richmond

Saint Louis Billikens (18-9, 10-4 A-10) at Richmond Spiders (13-14, 6-8 A-10) Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Richmond, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis visits the Richmond Spiders after Gibson Jimerson scored 28 points in Saint Louis’ 90-85 victory over the Duquesne Dukes.

The Spiders are 11-3 in home games. Richmond ranks fourth in the A-10 with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Tyler Burton averaging 6.5.

The Billikens are 10-4 against A-10 opponents. Saint Louis leads the A-10 with 16.1 assists. Yuri Collins leads the Billikens with 9.9.

The Spiders and Billikens face off Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Burton is scoring 18.9 points per game and averaging 7.6 rebounds for the Spiders. Jason Roche is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Richmond.

Jimerson is shooting 39.0% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, while averaging 14 points. Collins is shooting 46.2% and averaging 10.8 points over the past 10 games for Saint Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 3-7, averaging 69.6 points, 28.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points per game.

Billikens: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.