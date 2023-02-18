Jackson and UIC host Valparaiso

Valparaiso Beacons (11-17, 5-12 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-18, 2-15 MVC) Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays…

Valparaiso Beacons (11-17, 5-12 MVC) at UIC Flames (10-18, 2-15 MVC)

Chicago; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UIC plays the Valparaiso Beacons after Jalen Jackson scored 23 points in UIC’s 79-60 loss to the Indiana State Sycamores.

The Flames have gone 6-7 in home games. UIC has a 3-10 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Beacons are 5-12 against MVC opponents. Valparaiso has a 2-14 record against teams above .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jace Carter is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 6.7 rebounds for the Flames. Filip is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UIC.

Ben Krikke is averaging 19 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Beacons. Kobe King is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games for Valparaiso.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 1-9, averaging 66.6 points, 27.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.5 points per game.

Beacons: 5-5, averaging 72.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.