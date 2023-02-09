Fairfield visits James and Rider

Fairfield Stags (10-13, 6-7 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (13-9, 10-3 MAAC) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairfield Stags (10-13, 6-7 MAAC) at Rider Broncs (13-9, 10-3 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider hosts the Fairfield Stags after Mervin James scored 20 points in Rider’s 67-56 victory over the Manhattan Jaspers.

The Broncs have gone 6-2 at home. Rider scores 70.0 points and has outscored opponents by 3.6 points per game.

The Stags are 6-7 in conference play. Fairfield is 5-12 against opponents over .500.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Murray Jr. is scoring 16.3 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Broncs. James is averaging 13.9 points and 7.2 rebounds over the past 10 games for Rider.

Supreme Cook is averaging 13 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Stags. Caleb Fields is averaging 9.7 points over the last 10 games for Fairfield.

LAST 10 GAMES: Broncs: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.3 points per game.

Stags: 4-6, averaging 62.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.