Jan. 4-7 _ The Sentry (Chris Kirk) Jan. 11-14 _ Sony Open in Hawaii (Grayson Murray) Jan. 18-21 _ The…

Jan. 4-7 _ The Sentry (Chris Kirk)

Jan. 11-14 _ Sony Open in Hawaii (Grayson Murray)

Jan. 18-21 _ The American Express (Nick Dunlap)

Jan. 24-27 _ Farmers Insurance Open (Matthieu Pavon)

Feb. 1-4 _ AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am (Wyndham Clark)

Feb. 8-11 _ WM Phoenix Open (Nick Taylor)

Feb. 15-18 _ The Genesis Invitational (Hideki Matsuyama)

Feb. 22-25 _ Mexico Open at Vidanta (Jake Knapp)

Feb. 26 _ The Match IX (Rory McIlroy)

Feb. 29-March 4 _ Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches (Austin Eckroat)

March 7-10 _ Puerto Rico Open (Brice Garnett)

March 7-10 _ Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard (Scottie Scheffler)

March 14-17 _ THE PLAYERS Championship (Scottie Scheffler)

March 21-24 _ Valspar Championship (Peter Malnati)

March 28-31 _ Texas Children’s Houston Open (Stephan Jaeger)

April 4-7 _ Valero Texas Open (Akshay Bhatia)

April 11-14 _ Masters Tournament (Scottie Scheffler)

April 18-21 _ Corales Puntacana Championship (Billy Horschel)

April 18-22 _ RBC Heritage (Scottie Scheffler)

April 25-28 _ Zurich Classic of New Orleans (Tied)

May 2-5 _ THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson (Taylor Pendrith)

May 9-12 _ Myrtle Beach Classic, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

May 9-12 _ Wells Fargo Championship, Charlotte, N.C.

May 16-19 _ PGA Championship, Louisville, Ky.

May 23-26 _ Charles Schwab Challenge, Fort Worth, Texas

May 30-June 2 _ RBC Canadian Open, Hamilton, Ontario

June 6-9 _ the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday, Dublin, Ohio

June 13-16 _ U.S. Open, Pinehurst, N.C.

June 20-23 _ Travelers Championship, Cromwell, Conn.

June 27-30 _ Rocket Mortgage Classic, Detroit

July 4-7 _ John Deere Classic, Silvis, Ill.

July 11-14 _ Genesis Scottish Open, Gullane, United Kingdom

July 11-14 _ Kentucky Championship, Nicholasville, Ky.

July 18-21 _ Barracuda Championship, Truckee, Calif.

July 18-21 _ The Open Championship, Troon, United Kingdom

July 25-28 _ 3M Open, Blaine, Minn.

Aug. 8-11 _ Wyndham Championship, Greensboro, N.C.

Aug. 15-18 _ FedEx St. Jude Championship, Memphis, Tenn.

Aug. 22-25 _ BMW Championship, Castle Rock, Colo.

Aug. 29-Sept. 1 _ TOUR Championship, Atlanta

Sept. 12-15 _ Fortinet Championship, Napa, Calif.

Sept. 19-22 _ Sanderson Farms Championship, Jackson, Miss.

Sept. 26-29 _ Presidents Cup, Montreal

Oct. 3-6 _ Black Desert Championship, Ivins, Utah

Oct. 10-13 _ Shriners Children’s Open, Las Vegas

Oct. 23-26 _ ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Chiba, Japan

Oct. 31-Nov. 3 _ World Wide Technology Championship, Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

Nov. 14-17 _ Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Sandy’s Parrish, Bermuda

Nov. 21-24 _ The RSM Classic, Sea Island, Ga.

Dec. 5-8 _ Hero World Challenge, Nassau, Bahamas

Dec. 13-15 _ Grant Thornton Invitational, Naples, Fla.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.