All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 52 37 14 1 0 75 202 150 Maine 50 29 18 2 1 61 182 143 Reading 50 29 18 3 0 61 169 140 Worcester 53 26 24 3 0 55 175 181 Adirondack 50 19 23 7 1 46 159 177 Trois-Rivieres 52 20 30 2 0 42 150 196 Norfolk 53 12 37 1 3 28 139 234

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 52 34 16 2 0 70 172 145 Florida 50 29 14 4 3 65 166 143 Greenville 49 28 14 7 0 63 161 149 South Carolina 50 29 16 4 1 63 170 144 Orlando 51 25 19 6 1 57 159 171 Atlanta 50 23 21 5 1 52 153 163 Savannah 47 16 22 8 1 41 133 165

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cincinnati 52 32 12 5 3 72 189 154 Toledo 53 32 15 4 2 70 191 134 Indy 53 32 19 2 0 66 191 160 Fort Wayne 50 25 19 4 2 56 188 188 Wheeling 51 23 23 5 0 51 155 163 Kalamazoo 51 21 26 4 0 46 125 161 Iowa 51 13 26 11 1 38 133 187

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 52 41 8 2 1 85 212 112 Wichita 52 26 22 4 0 56 168 161 Allen 52 26 25 1 0 53 186 193 Kansas City 50 23 21 6 0 52 159 167 Rapid City 51 24 26 1 0 49 170 192 Utah 52 23 26 3 0 49 152 193 Tulsa 49 17 24 7 1 42 147 190

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 4, Newfoundland 2

South Carolina 7, Atlanta 3

Cincinnati 7, Indy 1

Jacksonville 4, Worcester 1

Kansas City 4, Florida 2

Reading 2, Adirondack 1

Savannah 3, Fort Wayne 0

Wheeling 6, Norfolk 3

Toledo 5, Wichita 0

Kalamazoo 3, Iowa 2

Rapid City 6, Tulsa 4

Allen 6, Utah 3

Idaho 5, Maine 4

Sunday’s Games

Fort Wayne at Atlanta, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Wichita at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Kalamazoo at Indy, 10:30 a.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Maine, 10:30 a.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

