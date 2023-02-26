All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|52
|37
|14
|1
|0
|75
|202
|150
|Maine
|50
|29
|18
|2
|1
|61
|182
|143
|Reading
|50
|29
|18
|3
|0
|61
|169
|140
|Worcester
|53
|26
|24
|3
|0
|55
|175
|181
|Adirondack
|50
|19
|23
|7
|1
|46
|159
|177
|Trois-Rivieres
|52
|20
|30
|2
|0
|42
|150
|196
|Norfolk
|53
|12
|37
|1
|3
|28
|139
|234
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Jacksonville
|52
|34
|16
|2
|0
|70
|172
|145
|Florida
|50
|29
|14
|4
|3
|65
|166
|143
|Greenville
|49
|28
|14
|7
|0
|63
|161
|149
|South Carolina
|50
|29
|16
|4
|1
|63
|170
|144
|Orlando
|51
|25
|19
|6
|1
|57
|159
|171
|Atlanta
|50
|23
|21
|5
|1
|52
|153
|163
|Savannah
|47
|16
|22
|8
|1
|41
|133
|165
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cincinnati
|52
|32
|12
|5
|3
|72
|189
|154
|Toledo
|53
|32
|15
|4
|2
|70
|191
|134
|Indy
|53
|32
|19
|2
|0
|66
|191
|160
|Fort Wayne
|50
|25
|19
|4
|2
|56
|188
|188
|Wheeling
|51
|23
|23
|5
|0
|51
|155
|163
|Kalamazoo
|51
|21
|26
|4
|0
|46
|125
|161
|Iowa
|51
|13
|26
|11
|1
|38
|133
|187
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|52
|41
|8
|2
|1
|85
|212
|112
|Wichita
|52
|26
|22
|4
|0
|56
|168
|161
|Allen
|52
|26
|25
|1
|0
|53
|186
|193
|Kansas City
|50
|23
|21
|6
|0
|52
|159
|167
|Rapid City
|51
|24
|26
|1
|0
|49
|170
|192
|Utah
|52
|23
|26
|3
|0
|49
|152
|193
|Tulsa
|49
|17
|24
|7
|1
|42
|147
|190
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres 4, Newfoundland 2
South Carolina 7, Atlanta 3
Cincinnati 7, Indy 1
Jacksonville 4, Worcester 1
Kansas City 4, Florida 2
Reading 2, Adirondack 1
Savannah 3, Fort Wayne 0
Wheeling 6, Norfolk 3
Toledo 5, Wichita 0
Kalamazoo 3, Iowa 2
Rapid City 6, Tulsa 4
Allen 6, Utah 3
Idaho 5, Maine 4
Sunday’s Games
Fort Wayne at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Jacksonville, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Worcester at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Rapid City at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Wichita at Toledo, 5:15 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
Kalamazoo at Indy, 10:30 a.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Newfoundland at Maine, 10:30 a.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
