All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Baltimore
|22
|11
|.667
|—
|New York
|22
|13
|.629
|1
|Boston
|18
|16
|.529
|4½
|Tampa Bay
|16
|18
|.471
|6½
|Toronto
|16
|18
|.471
|6½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|21
|12
|.636
|—
|Minnesota
|19
|13
|.594
|1½
|Kansas City
|20
|14
|.588
|1½
|Detroit
|18
|15
|.545
|3
|Chicago
|7
|26
|.212
|14
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|18
|15
|.545
|—
|Texas
|18
|16
|.529
|½
|Oakland
|17
|17
|.500
|1½
|Houston
|12
|21
|.364
|6
|Los Angeles
|12
|21
|.364
|6
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|23
|11
|.676
|—
|Atlanta
|20
|11
|.645
|1½
|New York
|16
|17
|.485
|6½
|Washington
|16
|17
|.485
|6½
|Miami
|9
|26
|.257
|14½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Chicago
|20
|14
|.588
|1
|Cincinnati
|16
|17
|.485
|4½
|St. Louis
|15
|18
|.455
|5½
|Pittsburgh
|15
|19
|.441
|6
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|San Diego
|18
|18
|.500
|4½
|San Francisco
|15
|19
|.441
|6½
|Arizona
|14
|20
|.412
|7½
|Colorado
|8
|25
|.242
|13
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Baltimore 3, Cincinnati 0
Washington 9, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Mets 8
N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 1
L.A. Angels 6, Cleveland 0
Kansas City 7, Texas 1
Minnesota 5, Boston 2
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Houston 5, Seattle 3
Oakland 3, Miami 1
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3
Minnesota 3, Boston 1
Chicago White Sox 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Oakland 20, Miami 4
Toronto 6, Washington 3
Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 1
Baltimore 2, Cincinnati 1
Seattle 5, Houston 0
Texas 15, Kansas City 4
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 1
Sunday’s Games
Detroit (Skubal 4-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-3), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-3), 1:35 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-2), 1:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-2), 1:40 p.m.
Boston (Criswell 2-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-1), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Miller 3-2) at Houston (Brown 0-4), 2:10 p.m.
Texas (Gray 1-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-4) at St. Louis (Gibson 2-2), 2:15 p.m.
Miami (Sánchez 0-1) at Oakland (Boyle 2-4), 4:07 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-0), 4:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Friday’s Games
Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1
Baltimore 3, Cincinnati 0
Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2
Washington 9, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Mets 8
Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 3
St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0
Oakland 3, Miami 1
San Diego 7, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3, 11 innings
Saturday’s Games
Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 5
Chicago White Sox 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 1, Colorado 0
Oakland 20, Miami 4
Toronto 6, Washington 3
Baltimore 2, Cincinnati 1
Philadelphia 14, San Francisco 3
Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 1
San Diego 13, Arizona 1
L.A. Dodgers 11, Atlanta 2
Sunday’s Games
Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Falter 2-2), 1:35 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-3), 1:35 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-2), 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-4) at St. Louis (Gibson 2-2), 2:15 p.m.
Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-0), 2:20 p.m.
Miami (Sánchez 0-1) at Oakland (Boyle 2-4), 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 3-0), 4:10 p.m.
Baltimore (Kremer 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-0), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Waldron 1-3) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Webb 3-2) at Philadelphia (Walker 1-0), 7:10 p.m.
Monday’s Games
San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.
Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
