All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB Baltimore 22 11 .667 — New York 22 13 .629 1 Boston 18 16 .529 4½ Tampa Bay 16 18 .471 6½ Toronto 16 18 .471 6½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 21 12 .636 — Minnesota 19 13 .594 1½ Kansas City 20 14 .588 1½ Detroit 18 15 .545 3 Chicago 7 26 .212 14

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 18 15 .545 — Texas 18 16 .529 ½ Oakland 17 17 .500 1½ Houston 12 21 .364 6 Los Angeles 12 21 .364 6

___

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 23 11 .676 — Atlanta 20 11 .645 1½ New York 16 17 .485 6½ Washington 16 17 .485 6½ Miami 9 26 .257 14½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 20 12 .625 — Chicago 20 14 .588 1 Cincinnati 16 17 .485 4½ St. Louis 15 18 .455 5½ Pittsburgh 15 19 .441 6

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 22 13 .629 — San Diego 18 18 .500 4½ San Francisco 15 19 .441 6½ Arizona 14 20 .412 7½ Colorado 8 25 .242 13

___

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Baltimore 3, Cincinnati 0

Washington 9, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Mets 8

N.Y. Yankees 2, Detroit 1

L.A. Angels 6, Cleveland 0

Kansas City 7, Texas 1

Minnesota 5, Boston 2

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Houston 5, Seattle 3

Oakland 3, Miami 1

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 5, Detroit 3

Minnesota 3, Boston 1

Chicago White Sox 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Oakland 20, Miami 4

Toronto 6, Washington 3

Cleveland 7, L.A. Angels 1

Baltimore 2, Cincinnati 1

Seattle 5, Houston 0

Texas 15, Kansas City 4

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 1

Sunday’s Games

Detroit (Skubal 4-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Cortes 1-3), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Canning 1-3) at Cleveland (Carrasco 1-2), 1:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-2), 1:40 p.m.

Boston (Criswell 2-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 1-1), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Miller 3-2) at Houston (Brown 0-4), 2:10 p.m.

Texas (Gray 1-1) at Kansas City (Lynch 0-0), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-4) at St. Louis (Gibson 2-2), 2:15 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 0-1) at Oakland (Boyle 2-4), 4:07 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Detroit at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

Seattle at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Texas at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Friday’s Games

Milwaukee 3, Chicago Cubs 1

Baltimore 3, Cincinnati 0

Colorado 3, Pittsburgh 2

Washington 9, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 10, N.Y. Mets 8

Philadelphia 4, San Francisco 3

St. Louis 3, Chicago White Sox 0

Oakland 3, Miami 1

San Diego 7, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 4, Atlanta 3, 11 innings

Saturday’s Games

Chicago Cubs 6, Milwaukee 5

Chicago White Sox 6, St. Louis 5, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 1, Colorado 0

Oakland 20, Miami 4

Toronto 6, Washington 3

Baltimore 2, Cincinnati 1

Philadelphia 14, San Francisco 3

Tampa Bay 3, N.Y. Mets 1

San Diego 13, Arizona 1

L.A. Dodgers 11, Atlanta 2

Sunday’s Games

Colorado (Feltner 1-2) at Pittsburgh (Falter 2-2), 1:35 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 0-0) at Washington (Gore 2-3), 1:35 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Severino 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Pepiot 3-2), 1:40 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Crochet 1-4) at St. Louis (Gibson 2-2), 2:15 p.m.

Milwaukee (Peralta 3-0) at Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-0), 2:20 p.m.

Miami (Sánchez 0-1) at Oakland (Boyle 2-4), 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta (Fried 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Paxton 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

Baltimore (Kremer 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-0), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Waldron 1-3) at Arizona (Nelson 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Webb 3-2) at Philadelphia (Walker 1-0), 7:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

San Francisco at Philadelphia, 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Pittsburgh, 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

San Diego at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m.

Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

