Blunt’s 13 help UMass-Lowell take down Albany 66-50

LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — Allin Blunt scored 13 points to help UMass-Lowell defeat Albany 66-50 on Wednesday night.

Blunt finished 3 of 7 from 3-point range and 4 for 4 from the line for the River Hawks (18-6, 6-4 America East Conference). Cam Morris III shot 6 of 6 from the field to add 12 points. Yuri Covington was 3 of 8 shooting (1 for 4 from distance) to finish with nine points.

Gerald Drumgoole Jr. led the way for the Great Danes (6-18, 1-8) with 18 points. Albany also got 12 points from Sarju Patel. Da’Kquan Davis also had nine points. The Great Danes prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

