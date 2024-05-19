Indiana faces Connecticut after Clark’s 22-point showing

Connecticut Sun (2-0, 2-0 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (0-3, 0-3 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT BOTTOM LINE:…

Connecticut Sun (2-0, 2-0 Eastern Conference) at Indiana Fever (0-3, 0-3 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts the Connecticut Sun after Caitlin Clark scored 22 points in the Indiana Fever’s 91-80 loss to the New York Liberty.

Indiana finished 5-15 in Eastern Conference play and 6-14 at home during the 2023-24 season. The Fever averaged 6.5 steals, 3.0 blocks and 14.1 turnovers per game last season.

Connecticut finished 27-13 overall and 14-6 in Eastern Conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Sun averaged 18.6 points off of turnovers, 10.6 second-chance points and 19.2 bench points last season.

INJURIES: Fever: None listed.

Sun: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.