Wake Forest hosts No. 10 Virginia following Appleby’s 24-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-5, 6-2 ACC) Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST…

Virginia Cavaliers (14-3, 6-2 ACC) at Wake Forest Demon Deacons (14-5, 6-2 ACC)

Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Wake Forest hosts the No. 10 Virginia Cavaliers after Tyree Appleby scored 24 points in Wake Forest’s 87-77 win over the Clemson Tigers.

The Demon Deacons are 10-0 on their home court. Wake Forest is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Cavaliers are 6-2 in ACC play. Virginia leads the ACC with 16.1 assists. Kihei Clark leads the Cavaliers with 5.9.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Appleby is averaging 18.1 points, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Demon Deacons. Cameron Hildreth is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Wake Forest.

Armaan Franklin is shooting 42.6% and averaging 12.1 points for the Cavaliers. Isaac McKneely is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Virginia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Demon Deacons: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 30.8 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 28.6 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points.

