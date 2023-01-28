Tennyson leads Texas A&M-CC against McNeese after 27-point showing

McNeese Cowboys (5-16, 2-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (12-9, 5-3 Southland) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST FANDUEL…

McNeese Cowboys (5-16, 2-6 Southland) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (12-9, 5-3 Southland)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Texas A&M-CC -9.5; over/under is 150

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC takes on the McNeese Cowboys after Trey Tennyson scored 27 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 96-86 win against the Nicholls State Colonels.

The Islanders are 9-1 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC averages 80.1 points while outscoring opponents by 6.2 points per game.

The Cowboys are 2-6 in Southland play. McNeese is seventh in the Southland shooting 33.7% from deep. Roberts Berze paces the Cowboys shooting 40.3% from 3-point range.

The Islanders and Cowboys face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tennyson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 14.5 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc. Isaac Mushila is shooting 55.9% and averaging 14.9 points over the past 10 games for Texas A&M-CC.

Trae English is averaging 11.4 points, 3.5 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cowboys. Christian Shumate is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 6-4, averaging 80.1 points, 32.5 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points per game.

Cowboys: 2-8, averaging 71.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.5 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points.

