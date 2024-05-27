All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 37 18 .673 — Baltimore 33 18 .647 2…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 37 18 .673 — Baltimore 33 18 .647 2 Boston 27 26 .509 9 Tampa Bay 26 28 .481 10½ Toronto 23 29 .442 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 36 17 .679 — Kansas City 34 20 .630 2½ Minnesota 28 24 .538 7½ Detroit 26 27 .491 10 Chicago 15 39 .278 21½

West Division

W L Pct GB Seattle 28 26 .519 — Texas 25 29 .463 3 Houston 24 29 .453 3½ Oakland 22 33 .400 6½ Los Angeles 20 33 .377 7½

East Division

W L Pct GB Philadelphia 38 16 .704 — Atlanta 30 20 .600 6 Washington 23 28 .451 13½ New York 22 30 .423 15 Miami 19 35 .352 19

Central Division

W L Pct GB Milwaukee 30 22 .577 — Chicago 27 26 .509 3½ St. Louis 25 26 .490 4½ Pittsburgh 25 29 .463 6 Cincinnati 23 30 .434 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 33 22 .600 — San Diego 28 28 .500 5½ San Francisco 27 27 .500 5½ Arizona 25 28 .472 7 Colorado 18 34 .346 13½

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

Detroit 2, Toronto 1

Minnesota 5, Texas 3

Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Oakland 3, Houston 1

Milwaukee 6, Boston 3

Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings

Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3

N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 1

Sunday’s Games

Detroit 14, Toronto 11

Boston 2, Milwaukee 1

Seattle 9, Washington 5

Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1

Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 1

Texas 6, Minnesota 2

Houston 5, Oakland 2

Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 4

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

Monday’s Games

Boston (Criswell 2-1) at Baltimore (Irvin 4-2), 1:05 p.m.

Kansas City (Marsh 4-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-3), 2:10 p.m.

Toronto (Bassitt 4-6) at Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-3), 2:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Curry 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 3-2) at Seattle (Miller 3-5), 9:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.

Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.

Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Saturday’s Games

San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings

Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 1

Washington 3, Seattle 1

Milwaukee 6, Boston 3

Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 6

Philadelphia 8, Colorado 4

N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 1

Arizona 3, Miami 2

Sunday’s Games

Cincinnati 4, L.A. Dodgers 1

Boston 2, Milwaukee 1

N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 3

Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 1

Seattle 9, Washington 5

Colorado 5, Philadelphia 2

Miami 3, Arizona 1

San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 2

St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3

Monday’s Games

Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-2) at Milwaukee (Gasser 2-0), 4:10 p.m.

Cleveland (Curry 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Stone 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-2), 4:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Lynn 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Parker 3-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-1), 4:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Walker 3-0) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 5:05 p.m.

Miami (Rogers 1-6) at San Diego (King 4-4), 6:40 p.m.

Tuesday’s Games

Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.

Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.

Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

