All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|37
|18
|.673
|—
|Baltimore
|33
|18
|.647
|2
|Boston
|27
|26
|.509
|9
|Tampa Bay
|26
|28
|.481
|10½
|Toronto
|23
|29
|.442
|12½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|36
|17
|.679
|—
|Kansas City
|34
|20
|.630
|2½
|Minnesota
|28
|24
|.538
|7½
|Detroit
|26
|27
|.491
|10
|Chicago
|15
|39
|.278
|21½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|28
|26
|.519
|—
|Texas
|25
|29
|.463
|3
|Houston
|24
|29
|.453
|3½
|Oakland
|22
|33
|.400
|6½
|Los Angeles
|20
|33
|.377
|7½
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Philadelphia
|38
|16
|.704
|—
|Atlanta
|30
|20
|.600
|6
|Washington
|23
|28
|.451
|13½
|New York
|22
|30
|.423
|15
|Miami
|19
|35
|.352
|19
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|30
|22
|.577
|—
|Chicago
|27
|26
|.509
|3½
|St. Louis
|25
|26
|.490
|4½
|Pittsburgh
|25
|29
|.463
|6
|Cincinnati
|23
|30
|.434
|7½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|33
|22
|.600
|—
|San Diego
|28
|28
|.500
|5½
|San Francisco
|27
|27
|.500
|5½
|Arizona
|25
|28
|.472
|7
|Colorado
|18
|34
|.346
|13½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
Detroit 2, Toronto 1
Minnesota 5, Texas 3
Baltimore 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Washington 3, Seattle 1
Oakland 3, Houston 1
Milwaukee 6, Boston 3
Kansas City 7, Tampa Bay 4, 11 innings
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3
N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 1
Sunday’s Games
Detroit 14, Toronto 11
Boston 2, Milwaukee 1
Seattle 9, Washington 5
Tampa Bay 4, Kansas City 1
Baltimore 4, Chicago White Sox 1
Texas 6, Minnesota 2
Houston 5, Oakland 2
Cleveland 5, L.A. Angels 4
San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
Monday’s Games
Boston (Criswell 2-1) at Baltimore (Irvin 4-2), 1:05 p.m.
Kansas City (Marsh 4-1) at Minnesota (Ryan 3-3), 2:10 p.m.
Toronto (Bassitt 4-6) at Chicago White Sox (Nastrini 0-3), 2:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Curry 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 3-2) at Seattle (Miller 3-5), 9:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Boston at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Oakland at Tampa Bay, 6:50 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 7:40 p.m.
Toronto at Chicago White Sox, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at L.A. Angels, 9:38 p.m.
Houston at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Saturday’s Games
San Francisco 7, N.Y. Mets 2, 10 innings
Pittsburgh 4, Atlanta 1
Washington 3, Seattle 1
Milwaukee 6, Boston 3
Cincinnati 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
St. Louis 7, Chicago Cubs 6
Philadelphia 8, Colorado 4
N.Y. Yankees 4, San Diego 1
Arizona 3, Miami 2
Sunday’s Games
Cincinnati 4, L.A. Dodgers 1
Boston 2, Milwaukee 1
N.Y. Mets 4, San Francisco 3
Atlanta 8, Pittsburgh 1
Seattle 9, Washington 5
Colorado 5, Philadelphia 2
Miami 3, Arizona 1
San Diego 5, N.Y. Yankees 2
St. Louis 4, Chicago Cubs 3
Monday’s Games
Chicago Cubs (Steele 0-2) at Milwaukee (Gasser 2-0), 4:10 p.m.
Cleveland (Curry 0-0) at Colorado (Gomber 1-2), 4:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Stone 4-2) at N.Y. Mets (Megill 0-2), 4:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Lynn 2-2) at Cincinnati (Lodolo 3-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Parker 3-2) at Atlanta (Morton 3-1), 4:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Walker 3-0) at San Francisco (Snell 0-3), 5:05 p.m.
Miami (Rogers 1-6) at San Diego (King 4-4), 6:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Washington at Atlanta, 7:20 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at Milwaukee, 7:40 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Miami at San Diego, 9:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.