After ‘whites only’ job posting, Va. tech company hit with fine from the Justice Department

A tech company based in Loudoun County, Virginia, has been fined by the Department of Justice after it advertised that it was seeking “white” candidates for an open job posting.

The job posting by Ashburn-based Arthur Grand Technologies Inc. was published in March 2023 and said that the company was only looking for “U.S. Born Citizens [white] who are local within 60 miles from Dallas, TX [Don’t share with candidates],” according to a Justice Department news release.

The Civil Rights Division’s Immigrant and Employee Rights Section opened an investigation in May 2023 and “determined that Arthur Grand discriminated based on citizenship status and national origin after a recruiter working for Arthur Grand’s subsidiary in India posted the advertisement on the job website Indeed.”

Following that posting, the advertisement was widely circulated online. An investigation by the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs determined that the company advertised for an open business analyst position in Dallas through a public online hiring site.

“It is shameful that in the 21st century, we continue to see employers using ‘whites only’ and ‘only US born’ job postings to lock out otherwise eligible job candidates of color,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division in the release. “I share the public’s outrage at Arthur Grand’s appalling and discriminatory ban on job candidates based on citizenship status, national origin, color and race.”

As part of a Justice Department settlement, Arthur Grand will pay a civil penalty and will train its personnel on the INA’s requirements, revise its employment policies and be subject to departmental monitoring.

Arthur Grand must also pay compensation to those who filed complaints with the Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs.

