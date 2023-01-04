Temple visits South Florida following Smith’s 21-point performance

Temple Owls (8-7, 2-0 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-7, 0-1 AAC) Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Temple Owls (8-7, 2-0 AAC) at South Florida Bulls (7-7, 0-1 AAC)

Tampa, Florida; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: South Florida -2; over/under is 135

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida hosts the Temple Owls after Serrel Smith Jr. scored 21 points in South Florida’s 93-86 loss to the Memphis Tigers.

The Bulls have gone 5-4 at home. South Florida has a 2-6 record against teams over .500.

The Owls have gone 2-0 against AAC opponents. Temple is 3-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 13.4 turnovers per game.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Harris is averaging 15.6 points and 3.1 assists for the Bulls. Selton Miguel is averaging 11.3 points over the last 10 games for South Florida.

Khalif Battle is averaging 18.4 points for the Owls. Damian Dunn is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Temple.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 66.1 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.