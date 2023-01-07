Stephens scores 37 as Chattanooga beats VMI 85-78

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Stephens’ 37 points led Chattanooga over VMI 85-78 on Saturday. Stephens also contributed 15 rebounds…

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jake Stephens’ 37 points led Chattanooga over VMI 85-78 on Saturday.

Stephens also contributed 15 rebounds for the Mocs (10-7, 2-2 Southern). Jamal Johnson scored 13 points while going 4 of 11 (3 for 8 from distance), and added three steals. A.J. Caldwell finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range to finish with nine points.

The Keydets (5-12, 0-4) were led in scoring by Asher Woods, who finished with 19 points and six rebounds. VMI also got 17 points from Tyler Houser. In addition, Tony Felder finished with 12 points and four assists. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Keydets.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.